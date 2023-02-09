Credit Suisse Group Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $490.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $456.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.66 and a 200-day moving average of $497.33. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $379.61 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

