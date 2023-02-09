Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $759,910.02

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $759,910.02 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,624,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,030,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

