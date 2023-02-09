CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.62 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 167,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of CTS by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CTS by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at $407,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

