Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFR opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

