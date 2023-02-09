Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,021 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,609,565 shares in the company, valued at $33,157,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $103,926.10.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68.

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

