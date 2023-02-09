Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

