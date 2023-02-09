Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Simmons Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 385,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

