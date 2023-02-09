Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.41 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

