Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Danaher worth $634,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.64 and a 200 day moving average of $269.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

