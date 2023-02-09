DEI Price Reaches $0.20 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $20,036.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00417251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017598 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

