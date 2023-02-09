DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DHT has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

DHT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,478. DHT has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DHT will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after buying an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 545,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DHT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

