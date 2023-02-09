Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.07.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

