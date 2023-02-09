Dignity Gold Price Down 17.9% This Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $333.36 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00434329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.91 or 0.28777616 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00442185 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.88188802 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

