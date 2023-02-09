Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$7.83. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 272,839 shares.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$771.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

