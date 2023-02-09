Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.