Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.