Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.45

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.45 and traded as low as C$27.34. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 48,163 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.45.
Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
