DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

