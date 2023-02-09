DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. 2,288,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

