DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %
DD stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
Featured Stories
