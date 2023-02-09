DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

DD stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

