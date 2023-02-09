e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.84

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.84 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.89 ($0.20). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.90 ($0.20), with a volume of 105,557 shares trading hands.

e-therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.36 million and a PE ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.83.

Insider Transactions at e-therapeutics

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 44,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,539.50 ($9,062.99).

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

