Edge Capital Group LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

