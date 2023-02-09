Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.32.

ELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$12.68 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

