ELIS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,746.05 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.48 million and $2,746.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00221693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15112477 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,277.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

