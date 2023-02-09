Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 6.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.64. 201,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 471,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,794 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.