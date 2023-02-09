Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.7 %

ESGRO opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

