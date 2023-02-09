Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.06). Approximately 75,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 294,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Equals Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Equals Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.94. The stock has a market cap of £158.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71.

Insider Activity at Equals Group

Equals Group Company Profile

In other Equals Group news, insider Alan Hughes. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £10,560 ($12,693.83).

(Get Rating)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.