Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 888,869 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 53.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 516,536 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

