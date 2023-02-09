ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.46

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.46 and last traded at $101.05, with a volume of 99870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

