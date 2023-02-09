Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.59 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $59.87 million and $8.59 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

