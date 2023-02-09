EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.00

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.97). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.97), with a volume of 13,219 shares traded.

EVRAZ Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

