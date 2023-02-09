Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

