Financial Analysis: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,119.66% -59.90% -50.31% IsoPlexis -517.60% -89.63% -57.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talis Biomedical and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 2 0 0 0 1.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 2.03 -$192.04 million N/A N/A IsoPlexis $17.26 million 2.94 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

