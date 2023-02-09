Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.14

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.14 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.20). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 82,176 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Food Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £130.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,237.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

About Finsbury Food Group

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.