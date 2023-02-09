First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 29,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,419. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.