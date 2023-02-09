First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 29,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,419. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
