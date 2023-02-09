First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 24,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
