First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 24,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.