FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $3.38 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $50.55 million and $15,928.33 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00015484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00437933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.52 or 0.29008525 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00448218 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.39626898 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31,189.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.