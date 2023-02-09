Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98.58 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Flow has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $98.58 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004642 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

