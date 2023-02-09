Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 1,902,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,192. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

