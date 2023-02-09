Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Shares Up 12.5%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Focusrite in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.