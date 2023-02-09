Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

