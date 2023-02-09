FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Issued By Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.54. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

