FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Werner Enterprises, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

