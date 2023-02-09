FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toto in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Toto Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Toto has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Toto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.