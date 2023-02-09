FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toto in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Toto has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

