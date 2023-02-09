Galecto, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galecto in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

Galecto Price Performance

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

