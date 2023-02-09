GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GGN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $375,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

