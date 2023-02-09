Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG) Insider Sells A$38,400.00 in Stock

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG – Get Rating) insider Jerzy (George) Muchnicki sold 38,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$38,400.00 ($26,482.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

