GMX Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. GMX has a total market cap of $542.15 million and $49.96 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $64.12 or 0.00284027 BTC on major exchanges.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,872,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,455,022 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

