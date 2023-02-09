Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million.

