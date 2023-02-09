Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graham in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GHM. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graham by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 7.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

