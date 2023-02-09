Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as low as C$1.15. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 200,495 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$131.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

